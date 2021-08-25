August 25, 2021
Tight End Darren Waller Ranked No. 35 Overall Player By Players

Raiders tight end Darren Waller jumped 64 spots in this year's Top 100 players ranking voted on by players.
It’s not just the numbers that are showcasing how good tight end Darren Waller is.

Players in the league believe it too.

In the annual NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list, Waller was ranked as the No. 35 overall players. The ranking is voted by NFL players.

That’s a huge leap from last year when Waller clocked in at No. 99 in 2020. But a career-high 1,196 receiving yards and nine touchdowns helped him bump up by over 60 spots.

It’s humbling to watch as Raider Nation continues to aim to return to the playoffs.

Fellow teammate running back Josh Jacobs booked in at No. 68 in this year’s list.

Here’s to hope that both players have a phenomenal season and move up in the rankings once again in a year’s time.

News

