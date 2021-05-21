Raiders TE Darren Waller Named Third-Best Tight End in NFL

Raiders tight end Darren Waller is only behind tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is one of the best in the NFL.

But don’t take it just from me. Look at the rankings.

PFF (Pro Football Focus) ranked Waller as the third best tight end entering the 2021 NFL season. Tight end Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs ranks first among all tight ends. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is ranked second.

PFF gave Waller a receiving grade of 90.9 during the 2020 season. When it comes to receiving grade, Waller is only behind the aforementioned Kelce.

In the past two seasons, Waller has received a grade of at least 85.0.

Waller averaged 2.3 yards per route run on the outside last season. According to PFF, that is more than any other tight end with at least 75 routes including Kelce.

It’s more impressive when you take into account that just a few years ago, Waller managed to get sober from drug addiction.

He has been on record saying that he was addicted to opiates, Xanax, cocaine, among other drugs.

He has also failed drug tests administered by the NFL in the past.

Yet by keeping his head low and working on getting sober, Waller has managed to make a comeback in his career and quite literally become one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

With three years still left in his contract, Raider Nation should only expect Waller to keep improving and remain one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

