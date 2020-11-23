TE Darren Waller: Spins, Jukes and Extra Yards

TE Darren Waller was playing phenomenal football last night, proving on prime time that he was on the same level as Travis Kelce.

Despite the 35 to 31 loss to the Chiefs, Waller had a solid evening on offense, catching seven receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Waller gives credit to quarterback Derek Carr as the reason why he himself was playing at a high-level last night.

“I thought Derek played great,” Waller said after the game. “He was making a lot of great throws. Throws that if you are teaching a young quarterback to make, his confidence is on another level. I love that he is taking chances, taking risks and standing in there and making tough throws. I love Derek, and thought that he played great tonight.”

With that said, Waller made spin moves, jukes and shook off tackles to grab a large chunk of yards after the catch and initial contact.

Considering the fact that the Chiefs also have a high-caliber tight end of their own in Travis Kelce, it only elevated Waller’s performance more.

“Knowing that there is a guy of that caliber at my position over there, it naturally raises your level of play,” Waller said. “You want to go out there and represent the position because it is a position that is loaded with talent throughout the league. It was just awesome to share the field with him. I felt that both offenses were firing and moving the ball. It came down to getting a stop and the defense did a good job of getting their stop in the third quarter. It was just a lot of good offensive football both ways tonight.”

While Kelce arguably won the tight end battle last night, catching eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown, Waller proved once again that he’s playing at the level comparable to one of the best tight ends currently in the league.

The Raiders need to continue getting this kind of performance from Waller, as he could greatly help Las Vegas make the post-season with the kind of plays he was making on the field last night.

