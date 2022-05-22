Raiders to Own Seventh-Hardest Schedule This Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have the seventh-hardest schedule this season featuring seven teams who made the playoffs last year.

The Las Vegas Raiders season is about to be a tough one… quite literally.

The Silver and Black, alongside the New Orleans Saints, own the seventh-hardest schedule in the NFL this season.

Their opponents had an average .528 win percentage during the 2021 season.

To make matters worse or rather tougher, seven of the Silver and Black's opposing teams made the playoff last season.

Of the teams the Raiders are bound to face, five of the teams were the ones they played against last season. Las Vegas is set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and fellow AFC West division rivals.

Fittingly, the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams have the hardest schedule this season, with an opponent 2021-win percentage of .567.

Among AFC West foes, the Raiders are just behind the Kansas City Chiefs with the fifth-hardest schedule alongside the San Francisco 49ers. Their opponent's 2021-win percentage is at .533.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the tough schedule lists consists of a tie at 31st with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Both teams’ opponent's 2021-win percentage is at .462.

It’s no doubt that this season will be tough for the Raiders.

The pressure is on for head coach Josh McDaniels to make the necessary adjustments during pre-season and the early weeks of the regular season for the Silver and Black to have the best chance at another playoff berth.

