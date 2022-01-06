Raiders to Rely on Veteran Linebacker K.J. Wright

With the postseason on the line, staying calm and focused is important.

One of the few Las Vegas Raiders players who have experience in the postseason is veteran linebacker K.J. Wright.

He has played in a total of 15 playoff games including two Super Bowls.

Wright knows a thing or two about win-or-go-home games.

"Don't makes this game bigger than what it really is," Wright said. "Obviously it's a very important game, but don't get so outside of yourself to where, 'Oh, this moment is too big for me.' This is a really cool moment that you're going to remember for a long time once we seal the deal. ... Just keep it simple, trust your teammates, trust the call.”

“Just do the little things right and just do it with a nasty attitude. If we do that, we'll get the results that we want.”

Wright noted that the Silver and Black need to build on the energy they brought against the Denver Broncos.

"The energy was really good against Denver," Wright continued. “You kind of got that feeling like, 'OK, these people getting really excited.'

“They're starting to sense that the Raiders are getting for real. And I already know that this next game will be even crazier. These fans know what's at stake and the whole city is going to be out. People are going to fly in from all over the place. So it's going to be a crazy atmosphere, a great playoff atmosphere.”

“This is what you live for."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin