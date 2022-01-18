Las Vegas Raiders to Select No. 22 in 2022 NFL Draft

The Silver and Black are to select at No. 22 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set in the first-round position for the NFL Draft.

With a 10-7 season, the Silver and Black are selected with the 22nd selection of the 2022 Draft.

Besides the record, the strength of the schedule is used as a tie-breaker, when necessary, when the draft order is determined.

The Silver and Black are learning about their position for the 2022 NFL Draft as general manager Mike Mayock was fired and a search for a permanent replacement for former head coach Jon Gruden begins.

The Raiders also need some luck in their first-round draft picks.

The Silver and Black 2021 first-round pick, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, hasn’t reached expectations during his rookie season.

Both 2020 first-round draft picks, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and cornerback Damon Arnette, are no longer with the team.

The Raiders organization has a lot of work to do as they figure out their needs this offseason.

