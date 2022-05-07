Tom Brady: Tuck Rule Game 'Might Have Been a Fumble'

Even months after its 20th anniversary, the saga of the Tuck Rule Game gained traction yet again on Thursday.

Every true Raiders fan who was alive to witness the event remembers the snowy night in Foxborough when Raiders legend Charles Woodson stripped the ball from his former college teammate, a then 24-year-old Tom Brady, on a play that could have sealed Oakland's ticket to the next round of the playoffs.

Of course, as every NFL follower knows, the infamous Tuck Rule would come into play, and the officials declared that the play had ended in an incomplete pass, giving the New England Patriots life, and ultimately, allowing them to go on to win the game.

It was a critical event in the story of the great Brady, whom most consider being the greatest quarterback of all time. Following the win, Brady and the Patriots went on to win their first of seven Super Bowl titles.

Brady added more fuel to the flame that is one of the most controversial debates in sports history when he posted a TikTok video on Thursday in response to singer Justin Beiber, who asked viewers to "tell him something honest."

Brady replied saying, "The Tuck Rule Game against the Raiders, might have been a fumble."

The three-time MVP is known for joking around and trolling fans and his peers. This response was likely just a simple joke to get the pot stirring.

Brady later tweeted a follow-up saying: "I said might. Such a tough call. No choice but to respect the officials probably correct decision."

It would make sense that Brady isn't completely convinced, considering he was very adamant that the right call was made when he and Woodson went back and forth on the matter in ESPN's 30 for 30 documentaries, "Tuck Rule."

Either way, Woodson was quick to take part in Brady's TikTok post when he tweeted a video saying, "This what we doing, Brady?"

Even the Raiders Twitter page joined in on the fun when it tweeted, "Knew it."

It's a debate that likely will never end. But for now, Raiders fans might feel a small sense of contentment knowing Brady is open to the possibility that he "might" have fumbled on that January night in 2002.

