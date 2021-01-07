Coors Light Supports Tom Flores Hall of Fame Bid

Coors Light will release a limited edition beer with Tom Flores likeness, which will be available exclusively in Las Vegas.

Just because the season is over doesn’t mean the Raiders support suddenly vanishes.

It’s common knowledge in Raider Nation that Tom Flores is well-deserving of induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a little bit of fun this off-season, Coors Light is launching a campaign to support Flores bid to the Hall of Fame.

Coors Light will use Flores likeness in limited-edition cans exclusively available in Las Vegas.

Flores was the first Latino starting quarterback in league history, the first Latino head coach to win an NFL title, as well as the first to win an NFL title as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

This isn’t the first time a brewery honored Flores life and legacy. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, located in Fresno, Calif, honored the Raiders’ legend with a tribute beer which was released on Flores’ 83rd birthday, March 21, 2020.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1