Raiders Trade Hankins and 2024 Pick to Dallas For Sixth-Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick, the team announced Tuesday.

Hankins, a 10-year league veteran, spent four-plus seasons with the Raiders, having spent most of his tenure with the team as a full-time starter on the defensive line.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman made just one start in his five games played this season, with Bilal Nichols and Andrew Billings taking the majority of reps at the defensive tackle spots.

Even so, Hankins recorded 10 combined tackles, a forced fumble and a quarterback hit.

In total, he registered 182 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 15 QB hits and three passes defensed in 66 games with the Silver and Black.

Hankins had been re-signed by the Raiders to a one-year deal back in April.

Prior to his time with the Raiders, Hankins played a season with the Indianapolis Colts and four seasons with the New York Giants. He was drafted by New York with the 49th-overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft after spending three seasons at Ohio State.

Hankins has recorded a total of 366 combined tackles, 14.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 47 QB hits and 10 passes defensed in his NFL career.

In addition to this trade announcement, the club revealed that it has signed tackle Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad. It has also released cornerback Javelin Guidry.

Guidry played four games for Las Vegas this season.

Gutierrez was released by the New England Patriots earlier this month.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.