First Time Raiders Hold Training Camp Outside California

Despite changing to the Las Vegas Raiders and moving to the desert to start playing there this season, the Raiders had still initially planned to remain in California for training camp. They have set up in Napa to train at the fields they share with Redwood Middle School next door since 1996. However, due to the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that won't be the case this year.

For the first time since at least as far back as pro football reference has tracked the Raiders training camp locations (from 1960 to now), the team will host a training camp outside California. Before being in Napa, the team had practiced in Santa Cruz and Oxnard over the years. Because of COVID, the team won't be able to sustain any of their west coast roots, at least for this season.

Training camp will be held this year at the Raiders' new headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. According to Davis, in an interview with The Athletic, this won't be anything more than a one-time occurrence.

"I would like to continue to do it there," Davis said. "It is one of the most beautiful places in the world and gives us ties back to our Northern California roots. Southern California is another possibility, but I just think there is nothing better than Napa."

It makes sense for Davis to want to continue having team events in California. Understandably so, the fans in California are angry. They love their Raiders.

Despite the move to Vegas, many fans initially will still likely remain throughout the state. To give them continued glimpses of the team if they're unable to make the trips to Vegas is wise. The move y Davis will continue the goodwill the team still has and maybe soften the flames of more scornful fans over time.

