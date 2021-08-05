Trayvon Mullen Comments on New Team Voices

In order for any team in the NFL to have success, they need to be able to hit on their draft picks and build up a capable core of homegrown talent.

When it comes to the Raiders 2019 NFL Draft class, though, it seems according to cornerback Trayvon Mullen that they are making their voices heard early in training camp.

When asked about his draft mates taking on bigger leadership roles, Mullen said it's something they've talked about, "For the most part."

"We have a lot of guys that are buying in," said Mullen. "With a new scheme, new defensive coaches, it's just a way for us all to be on the same page, communicate with each other."

"As long as everybody do their job, show up, compete, execute, then we'll be fine," said Mullen.

He also commented on what veteran corner Casey Hayward Jr. has brought to the Raiders defensive backfield.

"Casey brings a lot of experience," said Mullen. "He helps everyone and he's been in this system a long time."

"It's good to go to him and ask questions, having a lot of knowledge of the defense and how to play certain routes...and how things will play out," said Mullen.

Having a veteran like Hayward is sure to be a boon for the Raiders in both the experience he brings and the level of competition he represents for the Raiders' young corners.

Combined with those other young defenders stepping up their leadership, and the news has certainly been encouraging for Raiders fans.

