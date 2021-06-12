Raiders Roster Evaluation: Trayvon Mullen

Another one of the Las Vegas Raiders young, promising corners, Trayvon Mullen will be looked at to make a jump this season

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

If the Raiders defense expects to improve this season, they'll need their young defensive backs to show necessary improvement this season.

Damon Arnette will be a part of that at the corner, as will Trayvon Mullen.

The Raiders second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Mullen understood high expectations well being on two championship-winning teams at Clemson.

He got off to a decent start with his rookie season, where he started 10 games, finishing with an interception and 10 pass breakups.

He was close to the middle of the pack when it came to Pro Football Focus's corner rankings, although he did only allow a passer rating of 78.3 when targeted.

Unfortunately for Mullen, the 2020 season saw his advanced numbers regress heavily.

He did start all 16 games and set new career highs with two interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

He also allowed a passer rating nearly 20 points higher than his rookie season and was ranked as only the 82nd best corner in the league by PFF.

Mullen has the physical tools at 6-2 and 200 pounds to be a reliable cover man. Consistency, though, is something he still needs to work on.

If he can make those strides this season, he'll give the Raiders a legitimate option to work against their opponents' best outside receivers.

