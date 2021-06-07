Raiders Trayvon Mullen:  High Hopes for Rookie Nate Hobbs

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen has expressed his thoughts on rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs, saying that he'll, "Be really talented."

More thoughts have left the Las Vegas Raiders locker room in Week 2 of OTAs.

One that immediately caught my eye was cornerback Trayvon Mullen’s thoughts on rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs. Hobbs was selected in the fifth round (No. 167 overall) out of Illinois during this year’s NFL Draft.

"I feel like he's (Hobbs) going to be really talented,” Mullen said via Raiders.com.

“He practices hard, he goes through his drills really well. I like the way he approaches practice. I feel like he's going to be a real good player for us as long as he just keeps his mentality up and keeps going hard every day."

These thoughts are impressive to hear from Mullen after Hobbs suffered through a senior season in which he sustained injuries that made him miss five games due to injury. Yet, he still managed to book 31 tackles and an interception for the Fighting Illini.

It’s more impressive when it’s taken into account that Illinois played only eight games last season.

Quickly doing the math, Hobbs averaged just over 10 tackles in the mere three games he appeared last fall.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Hobbs quickly became an integral part of the Illinois defense, as he led the team in defensive snaps during his true freshman year.

Hobbs also was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection after a 67-tackle junior year.

Mullen has high hopes for Hobbs. While Hobbs might need to get back into consistently playing games and remaining healthy, Raider Nation should hope that the rookie can make an immediate impact this season.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin