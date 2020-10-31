Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns Predictions

It’s the day before game day which means it’s time for my weekly predictions!

While it will be tough, I think the Las Vegas Raiders can defeat the Browns in a tight game.

Here’s why:

Will Tackle Trent Brown Play?

This is an important question the Silver and Black must answer before kickoff tomorrow. Will the Raiders have tackle Trent Brown in their offensive line up tomorrow?

Raider Nation saw what happened after the fiasco of a COVID-19 positive test and contract tracing last weekend.

The loss of Brown cost the vital blocks the Raiders needed upfront for their running backs, especially Josh Jacobs, to get the offense rolling.

I still firmly believe Jacobs is a key to the Las Vegas offense’s success.

If Brown plays, I think there is a very good chance the Silver and Black defeat the Browns because the Raiders gain a vital blocker on the offensive line.

If not, I personally think the game is up in the air.

Pressuring Baker Mayfield

The Browns (5-2) have had a successful campaign thus far 2020. With that said, the Browns have the fourth easiest schedule in the NFL this year, compared to the Raiders 21st hardest schedule in the league.

I keep going back to the upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye week for the Silver and Black. What worked?

Pressuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a key in that victory.

While Mayfield will run outside the pocket at times, in general, the Browns quarterback is a pocket passer. If the Raiders can apply pressure to the quarterback, something they have struggled to do all season, then I firmly believe Las Vegas has an opportunity to win tomorrow’s game.

Prediction: Raiders win, 27-24

While I think this game will remain tight up until the last minute, I think the Silver and Black can come up with a win in enemy territory.

The classic time zone issue is diminished tomorrow as well due to the time difference, something that might be of slight advantage to the Raiders.

The potential return of Trent Brown will be a major decision for the Raiders. If Brown plays, I see no reason for the Silver and Black to lose to the Browns.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1