Raiders Roster Evaluation: Trevon Moehrig

The Las Vegas Raiders 2021 second-round pick Trevon Moehrig should step in right away as the team's starting free safety.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

The Raiders made what many analysts thought was the pick of the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft when they took TCU safety Trevon Moehrig.

Considered the one safety who could be a first-round prospect, Moehrig built a solid case for himself over three years at TCU. He led college safeties in pass breakups the last two seasons and finished his career with seven interceptions.

Moehrig's play peaked with him being ranked by Pro Football Focus as the third-best safety in college football in 2019, and he was a two-time All-Big 12 First-Team defense selection.

Physically, Moehrig brings prototype size at 6-2 and 202 pounds and has the range that lets him get downhill in stopping the run. He needs to work on taking consistent angles to the ball, however, as well as leaving himself less susceptible to giving up big plays in coverage.

His coverage skills, though, are the perfect fit for what the Raiders need in the backend of their defense this season.

Moehrig gives the Raiders a legitimate ballhawk who has the talent to make game-changing plays defensively.

If the Raiders want to make it back to the playoffs in 2021, they're going to need to see more of that, and Moehrig might just be the catalyst the Raiders have been looking for.

