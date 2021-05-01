RECAP: Raiders Trade-Up for Moehrig, Draft Koonce, Deablo

The Raiders traded up with the San Francisco 49ers to select the best safety in the 2021 NFL Draft, select defensive end and safety/linebacker in the third round.

On day two of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders made three defensive additions.

The biggest storyline for the Silver and Black was a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders sent the No. 48 overall draft pick (second round) and No. 121 overall draft pick (fourth round) to the 49ers. In return, the Raiders received the No. 43 overall pick (second round) and No. 230 overall pick (seventh round) from the 49ers.

By trading up, the Raiders were able to select safety Trevon Moehrig out of Texas Christian.

Initially expected to be a first-round draft pick, after no team selected Moehrig, the Raiders made sure to grab the best safety in this year’s draft.

While reports note that Moehrig injured his back during training and wore tape on his back during workouts, if he remains healthy, the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner can make big strides for the Silver and Black secondary.

In addition, the Raiders selected defensive end Malcolm Koonce (No. 79 overall) out of Buffalo and safety/linebacker Divine Deablo (No. 80 overall) from Virginia Tech in back-to-back third-round picks.

The Raiders received the No. 79 overall draft pick via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

By adding much-needed defensive additions to the secondary as well as hopefully support for defensive end Maxx Crosby on the defensive line, the Raiders knocked out a few priorities picks on day two of the draft.

The Raiders have the following draft picks remaining pending last-minute trades, but the Silver and Black no longer have a fourth-round pick after the trade with the 49ers

--Fifth Round:

o Pick No 162 overall, acquired via trade with Miami Dolphins

o Pick No. 167 overall, acquired via trade with Seattle Seahawks

--Sixth Round:

o Pick No. 200 overall)

-- Seventh Round:

o Pick No. 230 Overall, acquired via trade with San Francisco 49ers

The final day of the 2021 NFL Draft begins at 9 a.m. PDT/Noon EDT.

