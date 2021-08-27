Raiders Rookies to be on the Watch For

Three of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 Draft picks, Alex Leatherwood, Trevon Moehrig, and Nate Hobbs, are already making statements.

Alex Leatherwood

Perhaps the best trait that first-round pick Alex Leatherwood brings with him to Las Vegas is his collegiate winning experience. Leatherwood is fresh off of winning the College Football National Championship with Alabama, an accomplishment he achieved twice during his years with the Crimson Tide.

The tackle also enters the NFL as arguably college football’s best lineman. He won the 2020 Outland Trophy, an honor awarded to the best lineman in college football for that season.

Leatherwood is expected to make an immediate impact, as he’s already projected to start at right tackle.

Trevon Moehrig

Moehrig was the Raiders’ second best pickup in the 2021 Draft, and he’s already made a great impression in training camp.

The safety was one of the best at his position in his final collegiate season. As a member of the TCU Horned Frogs, he won the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award, which is an honor granted to the best defensive back in college football. Moehrig was also selected to ESPN’s First-Team All-American list. Leatherwood was given the honor as well.

Moehrig is also anticipated to start.

Nate Hobbs

Hobbs was the Raiders’ steal of the 2021 Draft, as he fell to Las Vegas in the fifth round. The rookie cornerback comes in as a former All-Big Ten honorable mention selection.

Hobbs is already making an impact in Las Vegas. He continues to turn heads this preseason, having recorded three tackles and an interception in Saturday’s matchup against the Rams.

The cornerback is currently listed as a second string, but that could soon change if he keeps up the impressive performances.