Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The imposing 6-7 offensive tackle Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa plays like a bully and could be just what the Las Vegas Raiders need in the NFL Draft

When looking at players whose style would fit perfectly with the tradition of the Las Vegas Raiders, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning seems like a sure fit.

Towering at 6-7 and 321 pounds, Penning made a living out of dominating FCS competition.

Penning was Pro Football Focus's highest-rated tackle last season and recorded the highest run-blocking grade the site has ever charted.

He combines his size with impressive flexibility, being able to sink low to the point where he can lift defenders out of their shoes.

Penning is not always consistent in doing that, though, as he has the tendency to play high out of his stance, which will lead to trouble against pro competition.

Penning has light feet which allows him to operate well in space, making him an athletic fit for any scheme.

He varies his hand use well, showing experience beyond his years in knowing how to keep defensive lineman guessing.

Technique-wise, Penning still isn't perfect, as his pass protection skills will need to be refined going up against edge rushers who can match his inability.

There's also the obvious question regarding the level of competition he faced in college and whether he'll be able to replicate his results consistently at the NFL level.

Penning could face a learning curve once he enters the NFL, but he has the athletic traits and competitive mindset that could lead to success.

With the Raiders' offensive line, sans left tackle, needing to be evaluated, Penning could profile as a needed mauler opposite Kolton Miller.

