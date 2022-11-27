Tyler Hall Upgraded From Practice Squad For Consecutive Week

One of the heroes of the Las Vegas Raiders' overtime win over the Denver Broncos, cornerback Tyler Hall, is likely to be back in action for the team's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Raiders announced via Twitter on Saturday that Hall and defensive tackle Kyle Peko have both been activated from the practice squad.

Hall made one of the plays of the game in Week 11 when he sacked Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on a critical third-down stop in the fourth quarter.

The former Super Bowl champion was signed by the Raiders on Oct. 11 and worked his way into the lineup last Sunday for what was his debut with the franchise.

"Just keep the main thing the main thing," Hall said on Friday. "Just put my head down and keep working. That's the only way you can get better is just to keep working. So that's what I came in and did and just kept working and let the cards fall where they lay."

The Raiders are the third organization Hall has been with in just three years in the NFL. But that didn't keep him from feeling like he fit right in when he came on board last month.

"What I do like here is just the team camaraderie," Hall said. "When I first came out here, I didn't feel like an outlier. Everybody greeted me, everybody brought me into the team."

Hall and the Raiders secondary will have a difficult challenge when they line up against a tough Seattle Seahawks receiving corps on Sunday.

"It's just about executing our game plan," Hall said. "Coaches come in with a game plan and [we have to do] our best to execute how they want it and just go out there and compete."

