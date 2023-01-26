Raiders Sign Tyler Johnson to Reserve/Future Contract

It had been 16 days since the Las Vegas Raiders signed any players to a reserve/future contract.

On Wednesday, the Silver and Black expanded on what had been a group of 13 signees when the club announced the signing of wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/future contract.

Johnson was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He played two seasons in Tampa Bay (2020-2021), where he was part of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV title team. Johnson made three starts in 14 games and played in every one of the team's postseason contests.

The wideout finished that regular season with 169 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 receptions.

The following season, Johnson made three starts and played in all 17 games for Tampa Bay. He ended the 2021-22 campaign with 360 yards on 36 receptions.

Johnson was waived by Tampa Bay on Aug. 30 and claimed by the Houston Texans the following day.

He only appeared in Weeks 4 and 5 for Houston but had no stats to show for it.

Johnson was released by the Texans on Oct. 25.

The University of Minnesota product played four seasons with the Golden Gophers.

Johnson was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree and broke program records for career receiving yards (3,305), career receiving touchdowns (33), single-season receiving yards (1,318), single-season receptions (86), single-season receiving touchdowns (13) and single-season receiving yards per game (101.4), among many others.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.