Las Vegas Raider Tyrell Williams Out for 2020 Season

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr were set to go into this season with the most talent on offense that Carr has had since joining the Raiders.

That depth took a hit today when it was announced Tyrell Williams will be put on IR and miss the entire season due to shoulder surgery.

The injury happened last month when Williams tore the labrum in his shoulder. Raider Maven had said that he planned on playing through the injury after spending some time rehabbing it.

It’s evident now that rehab wasn’t going to be enough, as the surgery will have the wideout out for up to six months.

Coming to the Raiders last year as a free agent, Williams stepped into the shoes of the team’s number one wide receiver after Antonio Brown was released. He recorded 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

Lucky enough for the Raiders though is that they now have the depth to absorb this kind of loss and still should project to be an effective offense in 2020.

The drafting of Henry Ruggs III already had him positioned as the future number one in Vegas. Now with Williams out, rookie receivers like Bryan Edwards will be asked to fill an even bigger role in the offense this year.

Along with Pro Bowl talents like Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs, the core of the Raiders’ offense should still be strong. It’s just unfortunate that Williams won’t have the chance to be a part of that this season.

