Raiders Upgrade Tyler Hall to Active Roster, Anthony Averett to IR

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall continues to prove his worth as a member of the active roster.

The club announced Tuesday that Hall has been signed to the active roster, making it three consecutive weeks that the first-year Raider has now been upgraded from the practice squad.

After totaling three solo tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and an important late-game sack in the Raiders' Week 11 win over the Denver Broncos, the young Hall followed the outing up with a two-tackle performance in Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, taking the field for almost twice as many defensive snaps as he did the week prior.

Las Vegas is Hall's third home in three years. He was waived by the Los Angeles Rams in early September, where he had been a part of last season's title team.

The Raiders signed him to their practice squad on Oct. 11.

Hall was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after playing four years for the University of Wyoming.

Along with this transaction, the Raiders also announced that CB Anthony Averett has been placed on the injured reserve list after the five-year pro suffered a toe injury in Las Vegas' Week 12 win.

Averett had already missed five of the Raiders' first six games of the season due to a broken thumb that he had suffered in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since returning in Week 7, Averett has recorded just 13 combined tackles and one pass defensed.

The former Baltimore Ravens CB was anticipated to be a valuable piece in this Raiders secondary when the franchise signed him back in March, but injuries have limited him from having much of an opportunity to make an impact.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.