Raiders Season Review: DT Vernon Butler

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler will be looking to rebound and give the Las Vegas Raiders a pass rush up the middle.

Other than defensive end Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive line has seen a sizable shakeup this offseason. 

In is former All-Pro Chandler Jones and an entirely new rotation of defensive tackles, of which Vernon Butler is a part. 

A former first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, Butler has never had that much opportunity to live up to that draft slot. 

He didn't start a game until he was four years into his career, and hasn't ever played even half of his team's defensive snaps in any season Butler has played. 

What he did show in his first year as a starting player, was that despite the limited opportunity, he could still rush the passer. 

In 2019, Butler had a career-high six sacks and 32 total tackles. 

Butler hasn't come remotely close to repeating those totals the last two seasons, having no sacks in that time. 

The Raiders showed they had the ability to bring production out of a considered draft bust last season with former top pick Solomon Thomas. 

Butler will likely fill a similar role as a rotational tackle who comes in on passing downs to generate pressure up the middle of the Raiders' defensive line. 

With two Pro Bowlers book-ending him on the edge, Butler could see the most mismatches of his entire career. 

At the very least, it gives him a chance to approach his career-highs in production and extend his career. 

At the most, maybe the Raiders unlock a yet-unseen level of play in Butler. 

