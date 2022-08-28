Raiders Send Three Players to IR, and Waive Two Ahead of Roster Cuts

The decision to make up the 53-man roster has already begun for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two days after winning their preseason finale against the New England Patriots, the Raiders started working on trimming down their roster.

Unfortunately, the team had a bit of help from players going down by injury.

The Silver and Black announced on Sunday, they are placing defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, tackle Brandon Parker and linebacker Tae Davis to the Reserve/Injured List.

The veteran tackle is a huge loss for the Raiders, who has been competing during the offseason with second-year player Alex Leatherwood for the starting right tackle position.

But since the Raiders opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game, Parker hadn’t practiced and it was unclear whether he had suffered an injury or not.

It is clear now that he’ll now miss the entire season with a tricep injury.

Lancaster, who signed with the Raiders this offseason from the Green Bay Packers, was expected to compete for a rotational spot in the interior of the defensive line.

It appeared to sustain an injury in the fourth-quarter of Friday’s game against the Patriots.

Davis, who recently signed with the Raiders, is also going to IR. The former Houston Texan spent the 2021 season on injured reserve.

This preseason was the first time Davis saw some action, since his time in Cleveland in 2020, where he appeared in 13 games, mostly playing on special teams.

For these Raiders to be eligible to return from IR, they would have been placed after the 53-man roster cutdown, unfortunately these players placed on IR will be out for the whole season.

The team also announced tight end Nick Bowers and wide receiver Justin Hall have been waived.

Bowers, a special teamer, did not get much action during the preseason and after falling behind in the depth chart, his time in the roster comes to a close.

Hall, an undrafted free agent from Ball State was considered to be a swiss-army-knife, Mr. Do-It-All, but along with Bowers, he was outshined by others and started to fall back in the roster.

The Raiders may sign them both on the practice squad if they clear waivers.

As of Sunday, the Raiders roster sits at 75 players.

Ahead of Tuesday's deadline to make all of their cuts and reveal the team’s 53-man roster.

