Raiders Waive Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Poutasi

Jeremiah Poutasi, who signed a futures contract with the Raiders at the end of last season, was waived by the Silver and Black on Monday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to take care of offseason activities.

The latest move is the news that the Silver and Black have waived offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi.

During the 2021 campaign, Poutasi served on the practice squad. He did not appear in any games for the Raiders.

However, the former 2015 Tennessee Titans third-round draft pick has appeared in 12 career games including eight starts.

Poutasi’s last regular-season game was in 2016 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Poutasi has spent time with the Rams, Broncos and Cardinals alongside the Titians, Jaguars and Raiders.

He appeared in the shortened AAF season in 2019 with the Salt Lake Stallions.

Poutasi originally signed a futures deal with the Raiders during the offseason prior to the hiring of McDaniels and Ziegler, who are currently in the process of making the Silver and Black their own.

