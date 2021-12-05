Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Washington

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders showdown against the Washington Football Team.

After a longer break after playing on Thanksgiving, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to return home to play the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

With both teams jockeying for playoff positioning in their conferences, we'll have the final keys and predictions for the game.

How will Raiders look without Darren Waller?

The Raiders star tight end Darren Waller probably won't play after being listed as doubtful on the Raiders Friday injury report because of a knee injury.

As arguably the Raiders' best player on offense, it's a significant absence that could have a big effect on the Raiders' offense.

There is hope for optimism in the fact that the Raiders offense was still able to be productive when Waller wasn't able to play in the second half in last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

With a full week now to prepare, Raiders fans eyes will be on backup tight end Foster Moreau to see how he handles the starting role.

Which defense will be able to make the key stops?

It's been a surprise this year to see how far Washington's defense has fallen off after ranking as the fourth-best scoring defense in the league last season.

Likewise, what improvements the Raiders defense showed in the early part of the season have gone away as they've allowed 32 or more points in their last three games.

With both offenses featuring dangerous playmakers, it could come down to which defense is able to make the one pivotal stop.

Final predictions

The Raiders showed new life in their victory last week, and Washington has got back into the NFC playoff picture with three straight wins.

It's likely to be a close affair, but with the home-field advantage, the Raiders have the key edge.

Final score: Raiders 28, Washington 21

