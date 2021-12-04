Raiders, Washington Final Injury Reports Released

The final injury reports have been released for the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Football Team.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to get a new winning streak going when they face the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

If they're able to, they'll likely will2have to do it without arguably their best offensive player, tight end Darren Waller.

Waller has been listed as doubtful with the same knee and back injuries he sustained in the Raiders' victory over against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

It puts the emphasis on backup Foster Moreau, as will be the primary option at tight end with Waller potentially out.

Waller isn't the only key offensive player with a designation, as wide receiver DeSean Jackson is questionable and running back Josh Jacobs is questionable because of calf and ankle injuries, respectively.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Keisean Nixon are questionable due to ankle injuries.

As for being officially ruled out of the game, defensive end Carl Nassib and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor both won't play after not practicing all week because of knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Washington will be be without one of its key pieces on offense, with running back J.D. McKissic being because of a concussion.

McKissic is second for Washington in both receiving yards and receptions, and could have posed a real match-up problem for the Raiders had he been able to play.

Also out are starting safety Landon Collins and guard Wes Schweitzer, due to ankle and foot injuries, respectively.

The remaining players who are questionable for Washington are offensive lineman Tyler Larson and Ereck Flowers, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and wideout Curtis Samuel.

It will be a game in which both the Raiders and Washington will have to adapt without having two of their best players on offense.

