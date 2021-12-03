Washington Players For Raiders To Watch Out For

These are players on the Washington Football Team that could swing the game againist the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be returning home on Sunday to face the streaking Washington Football Team.

With both teams battling for playoff spots, Sunday serves as the start of a pivotal stretch for each team's season.

That's why for the Raiders, it'll be important to not let these players from Washington get going.

Jonathan Allen

The Washington defense as a whole hasn't been near as stifling as it was last season, but one player who hasn't disappointed is defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

The former Alabama star and 2017 first-round pick is enjoying his best season as a professional.

Allen leads Washington in sacks with six, which is only two away from tying his previous career-high of eight that he set back in 2018.

He's accumulated 46 combined quarterback hits and pressures and is Pro Football Focus's third highest-rated interior defender this season.

The Raiders offensive line has struggled before against elite interior lineman like Chris Jones, and they can't afford to let Allen be a one-man wrecking crew on Sunday.

Curtis Samuel

When Washington signed Curtis Samuel earlier this offseason, he would ideally fill the role as the team's second-best wide receiver and give the team an added dimension with his rushing ability.

That hasn't manifested as he's been out injured most of the season, just returning for the team's win against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Now that he's back, his dual-threat ability as a runner and receiver could pose problems for the Raiders' defense.

Even if partially healthy, Samuel can be a matchup problem from all over the field and presents the kind of challenge that the Raiders haven't seen much of.

