Previewing the Washington Football Team

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to get a prime-time look at their next opponent on Monday Night Football with the Washington Football Team.

In pulling off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Las Vegas Raiders gave themselves new life in the AFC playoff hunt.

They'll be staying in the NFC East for their next game, as they will take on the Washington Football Team Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The NFC East champion last year, despite a 7-9 record, Washington was looked at as a team to watch based on the performance of their fourth-ranked scoring defense last year and the addition of Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

Those predictions took a quick turn, though, as Fitzpatrick sustained a hip-injury in the first game of the season and was put on Injured Reserve.

Taylor Heinicke has been the starter at quarterback ever since, being able to play well enough to give Washington a chance most weeks.

Heinicke has good, if underrated supporting pieces in running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, along with a good offensive line.

What's been surprising his how much Washington's defense has regressed from its performance from last season.

Washngton has dropped all the way down to 29th in scoring defense this season, has not generated many turnovers and is the league's worst third-down defense.

Not having dynamic pass rusher Chase Young hasn't helped, as he's out for the year because of a torn ACL.

Washington admittedly has played better in recent weeks, giving up no more than 21 points in their last three games, winning two heading into Monday night.

Still, for what the Raiders do well on offense in getting explosive plays downfield, it presents a matchup that could favor them very well heading into Sunday.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin