The Threat of Lamar Jackson in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders will be tasked with stopping one of the league's most elite quarterbacks in the Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson.

Week 1 is right around the corner, and the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to make a statement right off the bat against the Baltimore Ravens.

One of the key ingredients to the Raiders’ success in their first game will be finding a way to stop one of the league’s most dominant quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson.

The fact that Jackson is the most evident threat to the Raiders in Week 1 really goes without saying. The former MVP is entering just his fourth season, and you can count on him taking the field with a vengeance after being bounced early in the 2020-21 postseason, while also leaving the game with a concussion.

Jackson was supplied with new receiving assets this offseason to add to his group of targets. Fortunately for the Raiders, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the additions at the moment.

Ravens rookie Rashod Bateman was recently played on the injured reserve list and will miss the first three weeks of the season. However, newly signed free agent Sammy Watkins still poses a threat at wideout, yet his status is still up in the air because of injury.

If Watkins is to play Week 1, though, it would only help Jackson’s chances of putting on the elite performance he is very well capable of.

The biggest thing to watch out for with Jackson will of course be his escaping and rushing ability. The QB led the league in yards per rushing attempt last season and ranked in the top 10 in total rushing yards. If defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has his defense prepared to contain the shifty QB, it would heavily play in Las Vegas’ favor in its season opener.

