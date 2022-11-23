Previewing Week 12 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders left Denver with a much-needed Week 11 victory on Sunday.

Much of the Silver and Black's success was a result of the offense, which left its mark both on the ground and in the air, making for some big-time fantasy football performances across the board.

Here is what to anticipate from the Raiders in Week 12 of fantasy football:

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for a season-high 307 yards in Sunday's overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. He also threw two touchdown passes.

The performance generated a season-high in fantasy points for the quarterback as well, as Carr totaled 20.28 PPR points in the win.

ESPN projects Carr to post 17.23 points in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Davante Adams

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams recorded 141 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, enough for 33.1 PPR fantasy points.

It was his second-highest fantasy performance of the season.

Adams is projected by ESPN to total 23.04 poinys this Sunday.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs was back to putting up triple digits in rushing yards on Sunday when he ran for 109 yards against Denver, the most of any running back in Week 11.

Jacobs' outing earned him 19 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects Jacobs to register 18.73 points in Week 12.

Daniel Carlson

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson had one of his best weeks yet, making three field goals, including a season-long from 57 yards, in Week 11.

Carlson earned 14 PPR fantasy points for his efforts, tying his second-best mark on the year.

ESPN projects him to tally 7.92 points against Seattle.

