Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Breaks Franchise Records

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) picked up their second consecutive win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Sunday with help of a record-breaking performance by running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs would once again top his career high, and along the way, break a couple of the Raiders franchise records.

His 86-yard touchdown run in overtime helped seal the win over the Seahawks, while adding to his total of 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the day.

His rushing total marked a new career high and a Raiders single-game rushing record, topping off Napoleon Kaufman’s 227 rushing yards set 25 years ago against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 19, 1997, at the Oakland Coliseum.

Jacobs’ performance also came three days short of the 35th anniversary of Bo Jackson’s epic Monday night performance against the Seahawks in Seattle, when he rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns, including his iconic 91-yard touchdown and into the tunnel run.

Not only did Jacobs break the Raiders single-game rushing record, he would also break the franchise’s record for the most scrimmage yards in a single-game.

On Sunday, he also recorded six catches for 74 yards, bringing his 303 yards from scrimmage the most in franchise history and the eighth-most in any game in NFL history.

"I'm running out of superlatives," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels after the game. "Over 300 total yards in a game. Didn't feel perfect but he just – I think, [he has] toughness. He's a football player. That's probably the greatest compliment I could give him. He comes up big. He had a couple big first downs on third-and-short, I'm not sure everybody in the league gets those, but he did. And then, of course, makes the big play at the end.”

After his monster performance, Jacobs currently has 1,159 rushing yards, first in the NFL.

Jacobs and the Raiders will be looking to extend their winning streak over the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Raiders' game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium will kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST.

