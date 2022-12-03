Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have listed two players out and five others questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

In the team’s final injury report, tight end Jesper Horsted has been ruled out after missing the entire week of practice with a concussion.

Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers will also be out after being downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), running back Brandon Bolden (calf), running back Josh Jacobs (calf) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist) are all questionable for Sunday’s game after practicing on limited roles this week.

Guard Lester Cotton (calf) is also questionable after being downgraded to a limited participant on Friday.

Tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), guard Alex Bars (knee), quarterback Derek Carr (back), linebacker Darien Butler (elbow) and safety Duron Harmon (shoulder) continued to practice as full participants.

As for the Chargers, wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle), center Corey Linsley (concussion) and tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) are listed out for Sunday's matchup after not participating in practice all week.

Safety Nasir Adderley was upgraded to a full participant on Friday after being limited in practice this week, he is questionable with a thumb injury.

Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko and linebacker Drue Tranquill were added as questionable after missing Friday's practice due to an illness.

Safety Derwin James Jr. (hip), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (NIR-rest).

Cornerback Michael Davis (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist), tackle Jamaree Salyer (knee), safety Derwin James Jr. (hip), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (NIR-rest) all finished the week as full participants and have no game designation for Sunday's game.

The Raiders will host the Chargers on Sunday in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

