Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have listed nine players to their first injury report of Week 13.

While the Raiders did not practice on Wednesday, the team did conclude a walkthrough in preparation for their divisional showdown on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders released an estimated injury report that included tight end Jesper Horsted as the only non-participant listed, due to a concussion.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who left Sunday's game with a fibula injury, is listed as a limited participant, along with running back Brandon Bolden (calf), running back Josh Jacobs (calf), tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back).

Also listed on the report as full participants were quarterback Derek Carr (back), linebacker Darien Butler (elbow) and safety Duron Harmon (shoulder).

“I’m eager to see this week go, and I’m hopeful that we’ll have a full group out there. This time of the year, you guys know, we're closing in on December here and I don't know that there's any player in the locker room that doesn't feel like he's got something," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

"And so, that's what makes these guys great, is they fight through a lot of stuff, and they spend a lot of time and effort to get themselves ready to go every week."

As for the Chargers, they listed 10 players on their first injury report.

Six players were non-participants on Wednesday’s practice; cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), safety Derwin James (hip), center Corey Linsley (concussion), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest), tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) and wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle).

Cornerback Michael Davis (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist) and tackle Jamaree Salyer (knee) were on the injury report, but practiced in full, while safety Nasir Adderley was limited with a thumb injury.

The Raiders will return to practice on Thursday, and we’ll be ready on any injury report updates.

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. It kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.