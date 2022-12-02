Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders returned to practice on Thursday and along the way reportedly added three additional players to the latest injury report.

The three players added to the report were linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist), who participated in a limited role, and guards Alex Bars (knee) and Lester Cotton (calf) practicing as full participants.

As for the rest of the Silver and Black who were listed on the report Wednesday, only two players had changes.

Tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) was upgraded as a full participant, and at the same time, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) was downgraded to a non-participant.

Tight end Jesper Horsted (concussion) sidelined during practice.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), running back Brandon Bolden (calf), and running back Josh Jacobs (calf) continued to practice in a limited role.

Quarterback Derek Carr (back), linebacker Darien Butler (elbow) and safety Duron Harmon (shoulder) continued to practice as full participants.

As for the Chargers that were listed on their first injury report, three were elevated as full participants; safety Derwin James Jr. (hip), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (NIR-rest).

Meanwhile, wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle), center Corey Linsley (concussion) and tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) did not participate in practice for the second day in a row.

Cornerback Michael Davis (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist) and tackle Jamaree Salyer (knee) were also on the injury report, but practiced in full, while safety Nasir Adderley was limited with a thumb injury.

The Raiders will have one more day of Practice on Friday, followed by the final injury report.

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. It kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.