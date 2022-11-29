Week 13: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are coming off one of the best performances of the season and now find themselves on a two-game win streak and returning home to host an AFC West rival.

The Silver and Black opened up their season at SoFi Stadium on Sept.11, against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5), and while that didn’t go well for the Raiders, they will be looking to overcome some of the challenges and pick up another win in the season.

Although the Chargers look a bit different this time around, the Raiders can not underestimate the Chargers, including quarterback Justin Herbert.

Get to QB Justin Herbert

The first time the Raiders played Herbert in Week One, the offensive line kept him clean the entire game, not allowing a single sack and just three quarterback hits.

The Chargers O-line does not look the same heading into Week 13.

Center Corey Linsley exited last Sunday’s game at Arizona with a concussion and right tackle Trey Pipkins with a knee injury, now the Chargers could be looking short up front.

The Raiders pass rush is coming together, and with Maxx Crosby doing his thing, this may very well be the best matchup for the Raiders defense if they want to pick up the win on Sunday.

Stop RB Austin Ekeler

The Raiders have a tough task on slowing down Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

The Raiders had success doing so in Week One, but Ekeler has emerged at the top target for Herbert and has usually bailed out the Chargers offense week after week.

The Silver and Black already had issues stopping a similar running in Saints Alvin Kamara in Week Eight.

I’m sure the Raiders will look at the film and not allow that to happen again.

Stopping the Chargers offense starts by penetrating the offensive line and getting to Herbert before he gets the ball to Ekeler.

The Raiders will be hosting the Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and will kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

