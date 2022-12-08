Skip to main content

Week 14: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the brink of playing against a depleted Los Angeles Rams offense.

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will play in what looks to be another road game with home field advantage at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

Their anticipated Primetime matchup for Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) had the feel of a great offensive matchup for the Raiders defense.

But they have been decimated by injuries and now the Rams offense are coming into the contest without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford and top offensive weapon, wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

No matter what the situation is, the Raiders defense cannot underestimate Coach Sean McVay’s offense.

QB Under-Center, No problem

Who will get the start for the Rams at QB is still up in the air with John Wolford questionable with a neck injury. The team could turn to Bryce Perkins or newly acquired Baker Mayfield.

The biggest issue is not who is under center, but the lack of pass protection they

have produced.

The Rams have given up 42 sacks this season, second most in the NFL.

The way the Raiders pass rush has come together should cause problems to the Rams offensive line.

Cause Turnovers

The Rams are -7 on the turnover differential by giving away the third-most interceptions (13) this season.

The Raiders have generated just four interceptions but with a defense that has been playing well over the last couple of weeks, that number should increase.

The Raiders will play on Thursday Night Football against the Rams at Sofi Stadium, that game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST/5:15 p.m. PST and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

