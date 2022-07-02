Week 14 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

In Week 14, the Raiders take on the Super Bowl LVI champions, the Los Angeles Rams

With the regular season just a couple months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 14 sees the Raiders travel back to Los Angeles, this time to take on the Rams.

Eyeing for Back-to-Back Super Bowls

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Rams are eyeing to get back to the Super Bowl and win another ring.

The blockbuster trade which got quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams from the Detroit Lions proved massive when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium.

The Rams made a few key moves during the off-season which they hope will play off positively next season.

Th Rams snagged wide receiver Allen Robinson II during the offseason for support in the wide receiver corps after Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. That adds support to a wide receiver corps featuring 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp alongside wide receiver Van Jefferson.

The other major move made by the Rams this offseason was extending defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s contract through 2024. One of the major talking points of last year’s Super Bowl, and especially after the Rams won the Super Bowl, was whether Donald would stay, retire, or find a different team to call home for his final few years in the NFL.

With the commitment to Donald from the Rams organization, it’s clear they want to go back to another Super Bowl fast.

All of this means the Rams are hoping to be in tip top shape come Week 14. The Raiders will have to have their kinks figured out by the time they take on the Rams.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1