Week 15 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots

In Week 15. the Raiders host head coach Josh McDaniels former team, the New England Patriots.

With the regular season just a couple of months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 15 brings the Raiders back home to host the New England Patriots.

Josh McDaniels Reunites with His Former Team

All eyes will be on Las Vegas during Week 15.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who served as the long-time offensive coordinator for the Patriots prior to his arrival in Las Vegas, will be reuniting with his former team.

The biggest thing to keep an eye out for both teams is how their offenses will operate.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has already said the Silver and Black are learning the new terminology, the new system and everyone is settling down well under McDaniels.

The actual realm of the offense will be handled by offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, who was an assistant in New England prior to his move to Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, for the Patriots,  reports are suggesting that a three-coach system between head coach Bill Belichick, offensive assistant Joe Judge and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia might be in the works.

Obviously, by the time the Week 15 matchup comes around, the Patriots will have their new offensive coaching system in place.

Either way, I think the most entertaining aspect of this matchup is how well McDaniels coaches against Belichick as well as how the two offensive systems perform head-to-head.

