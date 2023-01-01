Las Vegas Raiders Sign QB Chase Garbers to Active Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have made some final adjustments to the main roster prior to Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The team officially announced on Saturday the signing of quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from the practice squad.

The California Golden Bear joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent back in May 2022.

He saw some action during the preseason and will now serve as the backup to new starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the season.

The Raiders elevated a few young players from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, rookie tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and former USFL cornerback Ike Brown.

The Silver and Black have made extensive moves this whole week, below is a recap of what transactions the raiders have made all week long.

On Thursday, the team placed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on the Reserve/Injured list.

A day prior to Ya-Sin’s move, Raiders also placed defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on IR.

In the corresponding move, the team signed defensive end Isaac Rochell to the active roster.

They also signed linebacker Harvey Langi to the active roster from the practice squad.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson was released from the practice squad, making space to add defensive lineman Trent Harris and restoring offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman back to the practice squad.

On Tuesday, the team released guard Willie Wright and signed linebacker Austin Calitro to the practice squad.

The Raiders look to give players an opportunity to showcase their talent towards the end of the season.

The Raiders will face the 49ers this Sunday on New Year's Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

