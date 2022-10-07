Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Depth Chart

As the Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 5, the official injury report has been released which means we can now also analyze this week’s depth chart.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has returned to full practice this week after missing the past two weeks due to a concussion. Raider Nation should be expecting Renfrow to start in the depth chart as a slot receiver.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman was limited after suffering a concussion and linebacker Jayon Brown with a hamstring injury, tackle Justin Herron with a knee injury, tight end Darren Waller with a shoulder injury, cornerback Sam Webb with a hamstring injury and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin with a knee injury.

In addition, tight end Foster Moreau did not participate with a knee injury and safety Roderic Teamer missed practice due to illness.

It seems more and more likely that veteran linebacker Blake Martinez, which the Raiders signed to the practice squad earlier this week, could be pulled up to start for either Perryman or Brown. Linebackers Darien Butler and Luke Masterson are currently listed as second-string linebackers.

For the tight end position, if Waller does not get better and Moreau remains out, Jesper Horsted would get the call to start. Raiders may opt to sign a last-minute tight end to fill the roster for Monday Night Football.

The cornerbacks would be adjusted with Amik Robertson starting opposite of Nate Hobbs if necessary.

A lot of injuries again this week which could potentially impact the depth chart.

At this point in time, a lot of the depth chart is up in the air.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1