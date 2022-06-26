Skip to main content

Week 5 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5 sees the Raiders visiting Arrowhead Stadium... but should the Raiders be expecting a different offense from the Chiefs since they lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill?

With the regular season just a couple of months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After hosting division rivals Denver Broncos, the Raiders go on the road to play another division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Impact of Losing WR Tyreek Hill

While tight end Travis Kelce, who is always neck-and-neck with Raiders tight end Darren Waller, is still around for the Chiefs, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins for an onslaught of draft picks.

The Dolphins immediately signed Hill to a four-year, $120 million contract extension including $72.2 million guaranteed.

But what does that mean for the current Chiefs team?

Small ball.

Sir old reliable Kelce will still be a threat pretty much anywhere in the field. He’s supported by two wide receiver pick-ups during free agency, Ju Ju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling was the Green Bay Packers deep shot weapon while Smith-Schuster lines up in the slot 80% of the time.

Essentially, I see a Chiefs team going for a small ball approach to reliably move the ball down the field.

With that said, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not slowed down a single bit in his career.

In 63 career starts, he had 18,991 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and a passer rating of 105.8. Since 1950, that marks him 1st, 2nd, and 1st respectively in the NFL.

Mahomes is on the top shape of his career so he will be laser tight to his targets and dangerous on the field.

While Raiders fans should expect a little bit of a different offense from the Chiefs this season, it’s still Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs after all.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

