Week 7 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs Houston Texans

The Raiders are host in Week 7 to the Houston Texans, who are bringing a new head coach of their own this season with Lovie Smith.

With the regular season just a couple of months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Following a Week 6 bye, the Raiders are hosting the Houston Texans back home.

Rebuilding Houston Texans

The Texans aren’t the team they were when the Raiders last met them.

The last time the teams played each other was in 2019, when the Texans won, 30-27. We’re talking before the Raiders moved to Las Vegas days.

Since then, it’s been tough going for the Texans.

Last season, they went 4-13 and the Texans proceeded to fire Coach David Colley as a result. Colley was under the helm for one season.

Lovie Smith is now in charge of the Texans' rebuild.

Houston made a blockbuster trade this off-season by sending quarterback Deshaun Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick for an onslaught of draft picks in the next few upcoming drafts.

This means the starting quarterback position is set to be Davis Mills, who enters his second season in the NFL.

Smith has confirmed this a couple of weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wills played in 13 games as a rookie, going 2-9 as a starter. He threw for 2,644 total yards and 16 touchdowns, completing just over 66 percent of his passes.

On the running back side, there is expected to be a battle for the starting position between veteran Marlon Mack and rookie Dameon Pierce, who was selected in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Ultimately, the Texans are at a different stage in their organization compared to the Raiders.

The Silver and Black, coming off the bye week, need to show on the field that they are the more established team both in personnel and execution.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1