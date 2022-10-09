Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders received good news on one of their starters on offense but not so good on the defensive side of the ball.

As the Silver and Black took part in their final preparations before taking off to take on their arch-enemy, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team released their final injury report.

On the final report, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow does not have a game designation and will officially return to the team, after missing two games with a concussion.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, who was also in concussion protocol, was once again a full participant in Saturday's practice and he also does not have a designation for Monday's game, so expect him to suit up.

Safety Roderic Teamer (illness), tight end Darren Waller (shoulder), and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) were also full-participants and look ready to play.

Tight end Foster Moreau returned to practice in a limited role and is questionable to play on Monday, alongside cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring).

Unfortunately the Raiders will be without linebacker Jayon Brown.

Brown was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday after lingering with a hamstring injury.

With his status now clear, and Perryman on track to start, newly added linebacker Black Martinez looks to step in for a few snaps until Brown returns to the lineup.

As per the Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) is the only player listed as out for Monday's game.

After a long week of limited practices, guard Trey Smith (pec) is listed as questionable and while defensive end Mike Danna was a full participant all week, he is now listed as questionable.

The rest of the players listed in the report continued to be full participants and are expected to play except wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad), he’s been listed as questionable.

The Raiders look to take a full roster to Arrowhead and come up with a much needed win on the road.

The Raiders-Chiefs game will be on Primetime on Monday, October 10, 2022, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15/PM PT.

