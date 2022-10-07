Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs revealed their first injury report of their Week 5 matchup in Arrowhead this Monday night.

The Silver and Black got great news as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow returned to practice for the first time since missing two games with a concussion.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman was back with the team last Sunday, but was sidelined with a concussion in the middle of the game.

He was back in practice under limited roles on Thursday.

Linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), tackle Justin Herron (knee), tight end Darren Waller (shoulder), cornerbacks Sam Webb (hamstring) and Rock Ya-Sin (knee) were also limited in practice on Thursday, and their injuries do not look severe enough to miss Monday's game.

Webb and Ya-Sin have been dealing with their prospective injuries since last week, and are hopeful they can recover and be ready with an extra day of practice.

Unfortunately, tight end Foster Moreau remains to be a non-participant in practice, as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Safety Roderic Teamer was added as a non-participant on Thursday’s practice, he’s dealing with an illness.

As per the Chiefs, they also had two non-participants in Thursday's practice: kicker Harrison Butker, who has been out with an ankle injury since Week 1, and center Creed Humphrey (personal reasons).

Guard Trey Smith (pec) was the only player limited in practice.

The rest of the seven players listed in the report were fully practicing, including the four receivers listed: JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen), Mecole Hardman (heel) and rookie Skyy Moore (ankle).

With two practices left on Friday and Saturday, the Raiders will like to have most of their players back by gametime, which they would need going against a tough divisional opponent.

The Raiders-Chiefs game will be on Primetime on Monday, October 10, 2022, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15/PM PT.

