Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Foster Moreau OUT

The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report was released on Friday and it lists Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow missing his second consecutive game.

Renfrow, who continues on concussion protocol, did not practice all week long.

While the Raiders medical team is being very cautious with his return, expect wide receiver Mack Hollins to step in the slot once again, and hope he can have another monster game.

Tight end Foster Moreau has also been ruled out for Sunday’s game after missing practice all week with a knee injury.

The secondary is up in the air, cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin (knee) and Sam Webb (hamstring) are both questionable to play on Sunday after they were limited in practice.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (concussion) started the week as a non-participant, and was slowly upgraded to a full participant by Friday.

With no game designation, there’s a chance he’ll suit up against the Denver Broncos.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), and safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (groin), Andre James (concussion) and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (shoulder) fully participated in practice, which is a good sign moving forward to week four.

The Denver Broncos will be without the services of wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips and offensive lineman Billy Turner.

Both teams will be without a few critical players on both sides of the ball, but as the injury reports, the Raiders have a better chance of picking up their first win against the Broncos.

