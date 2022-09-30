Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders second day of practice had a handful of players practicing on limited roles.

As the Silver and Black prepare for Sunday’s divisional showdown against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, both teams are dealing with a long list of injured players.

Some of the biggest takeaways from the second injury report was the return of starting cornerback Nate Hobbs (concussion).

He was limited, and wearing a red non-contact jersey on Thursday’s practice, he’ll have another day of practice before the team decides if he’s good-to-go for Sunday.

Two additional players were added to the Raiders injury report, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (groin) and cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring), both players participating in limited practices.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), and safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle), and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder) all continued in limited roles on Thursday.

For the second day in a row, center Andre James and defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. fully participated in practice, which is a good sign moving forward to week four.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has yet to clear concussion protocol, and missed another day of practice.

He’s already missed last week’s game and is on track to miss another game this weekend.

Tight end Foster Moreau continued to be sidelined with a knee injury.

The Denver Broncos received good news from two players who did not participate in Wednesday's practice, outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) and guard Dalton Risner (ankle) were upgraded to limited practice.

Additionally, five Broncos continue as non participants in practice, defensive tackle D.J. Jones (concussion), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring).

Running back Melvin Gordon III (neck) and four others continued to practice on a limited basis.

And four players listed who were limited on Wednesday have been upgraded to full participants.

There are still plenty of players to keep an eye on for both teams as the week comes to a near close.

