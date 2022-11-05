Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report was released on Friday ahead of week nine’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field.

The final report listed three players questionable for Sunday’s contest.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, linebacker Divine Deablo (back/wrist) returned to practice on Thursday in a limited role, and he continued to so until Friday.

Now he’s one of three players questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, the other two are rookie defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (knee), and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring).

They both practiced as limited participants all week long.

Waller, who was also questionable last week, was ruled out last Sunday morning before the game against the New Orleans Saints.

"He's working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on Waller’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars.

"I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does."

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel) was also limited in practice this week but does not have a game designation attached to his name on the final report.

Cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring/back), Davante Adams (illness), guard John Simpson (ankle), long snapper Trent Sieg (ankle) and quarterback Derek Carr (back) fully practiced on Friday and are ready to go for Sunday.

Once again, there were no changes in the Jaguars injury report.

The Jaguars have only listed wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew (knee) in the injury report. He was limited in practice all week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Raiders-Jaguars game will be this Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10 am PDT and it wil be broadcast through CBS.

