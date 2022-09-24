Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report was released on Friday with two starters listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

However, the Silver and Black traveled early on Friday without starting running back Josh Jacobs, who has been dealing with an illness.

In the Raiders final injury report, Jacobs was listed as questionable.

The reason why he did not travel with the team was the level of concern that Jacobs’ illness might spread to the rest of the team.

If he does not travel on Saturday, the Raiders will likely downgrade him to out.

Also, the Raiders will be without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle).

Renfrow has yet to clear concussion protocol, while Perryman is set to miss his second consecutive game since suffering an ankle injury during the season opener.

“It's totally out of our hands, and we absolutely want to make sure that number one priority is the health of the players. So we'll do everything by the book in that regard and when the doctors and physicians and specialists tell us that it's that it's clear and we're good to go then we'll try to make a good decision on that,” said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels after the team’s final practice on Friday.

Aside from Jacobs, the Raiders have several players listed as Questionable.

Center Andre James (concussion) returned to practice on Thursday wearing a non-contact jersey and participating in a limited role, but if he is expected to hit the field on Sunday, he will have to complete the concussion protocol.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity, after suffering a hip injury in the season opener.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was once again a full participant during practice and is expected to play on Sunday.

Things don’t look any better for the Titans, who ruled out four players, including starting left tackle Taylor Lewan, outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi and defensive back Ugo Amadi.

After participating in limited practices, rookie wide receiver Kyle Phillips has been downgraded as Doubtful.

The biggest advantage for the Raiders this weekend is the loss of Lewan upfront. The pass rushers should be able to capitalize and make Ryan Tannehill uncomfortable in the pocket.

The offense should take advantage of the Titans thin linebacker depth and secondary that allowed Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs to rip out 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Below is the full list of the Raiders-Titans final injury report:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

For all the latest on the Raiders visit SI.com/NFL/Raiders