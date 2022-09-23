Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders got great news on Thursday as starters center Andre James and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols returned to practice in a limited role.

James, who has been sidelined since suffering a concussion on the final play of week one’s match up, has finally returned to practice.

Nichols returned to practice after being a non-participant from a shoulder injury he suffered during the third quarter of last week’s game.

The Raiders offensive lineman also had tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (hip) out on the practice field as a full participant, after being limited on Wednesday.

Three starters, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) were once again non-participants.

Renfrow continues to be out after suffering a concussion on the final play of the game of last week’s game, while Perryman and Moehrig have been sidelined since the end of week one’s game.

"Nothing in terms of like where we're at relative to the expectation for the game, but I think all of them are getting better and all of them are progressing so hopefully we're going to turn the corner here, a few corners hopefully. But nothing a sure yet for the game," said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels about his starters coming back.

Rookie defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. was downgraded to a non-participant as he continues to deal a shoulder injury.

Two members of the Raiders starting backfield were added to the injury report.

First, fullback Jakob Johnson was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury, while it doesn’t look to be a serious injury, the team is still being cautious of the injury.

Running back Josh Jacobs did not participate in practice as he was dealing with an illness.

The Raiders will head to their final practice on Friday and head coach Josh McDaniels will continue to stay optimistic about having his players ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

As for the Titans, things are not looking good for them.

After hitting the practice field for the first time on Thursday, they have added another player to the injury report.

Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham was limited in practice with a knee injury.

They have also downgraded outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi (neck) to a non-participant.

Three of the four players listed as non-participants on Wednesday’s injury report continue as non-participants; defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), and tackle Taylor Lewan (knee).

The Titans did lose offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps) for the season, he’s been placed on injured reserve.

Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks (ankle) was a full participant after being limited.

The list keeps piling up for both teams, but if things continue to go the way it's going, the Raiders should have some of their players traveling to Tennessee on Saturday.

